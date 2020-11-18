HOGAN - Robert B.

Of Buffalo, NY, entered into rest at the age of 80 on November 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Sandra A. (Schultz-Feldmann) Hogan; loving Dad and Papa to Constance (late Ralph) Scott, Denise (Thomas) Lis, Robin Hogan, Christopher III (Sandra) Hogan, Todd (Holly) Feldmann, Tristan (Matthew) McDonald, Ryan Marie (Justin) DeSantis; adored grandfather of 11, and two great-grandchildren; devoted Brother of Reita Hogan, Barbara (William) Brehm, Christopher Jr. (late Joyce) Hogan. Bob donated his body to U.B. School of Medicine Research. He was a lifetime Member of Bison City Rod & Gun Club. A celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 18, 2020.