BACHAN - Robert S., Sr.
December 19, 2021. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Kistka); devoted father of Julie Bachan and Robert Bachan Jr.; loving grandfather of Nicholis, Omry and Sterling; dearest brother of Ronald (late Ann) Bachan; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Frank L. Gierlach Post, 1320 in Sloan where Robert served as Past Commander. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 26, 2021.