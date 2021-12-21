Menu
Robert S. BACHAN Sr.
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
BACHAN - Robert S., Sr.
December 19, 2021. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Kistka); devoted father of Julie Bachan and Robert Bachan Jr.; loving grandfather of Nicholis, Omry and Sterling; dearest brother of Ronald (late Ann) Bachan; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Frank L. Gierlach Post, 1320 in Sloan where Robert served as Past Commander. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 26, 2021.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
Jerry Kowalski Commander A.L. Donovan Post #1626
Jerry Kowalski
December 28, 2021
I did not know Bob for a long time. We meet at the American Legion Post 1320. He was a true veteran, he wanted to meet and help his fellow vets. I am with the Veterans Post Restoration Fund. We worked together on the remodel of the restrooms at the Post. He also was a member of the 40/8 Post. Where we would talk together over a sandwich. Bob helped me sell pavers for the Bateman Veterans
Memorial Garden. I will miss him at our monthly meetings.
Jerry Kowalski
Military
December 28, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. you were a great friend and a legionnaire of Erie County rip.
joseph cash
Friend
December 28, 2021
Julie, I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your father. Sending prayers to you and your family.
Nancy Verano
December 27, 2021
I haven't seen cousin Bobby for at least 40 years now since I now live in Colorado but I have never forgotten him. He was an inspiration to all of us. Everyone admired all those wonderful qualities he had that made him the special person he was. I will always be thankful that I had the opportunity to be one of his relatives. His memories will be cherished forever and Bobby will always be in all of our prayers. As a fellow Vietnam Veteran, Rest In Peace and thank you for your service to our country.
Richard Horwat
Family
December 23, 2021
Every time I saw Bobby. His greeting was so warm and caring. Will miss you one of the few cousins left. Sylvia always told me how you where. Now you are together. ❤
Diane Kasprzak
Family
December 23, 2021
We were saddened to hear of the sudden and unexpected passing of Uncle Bob. Tim says he remembers that Uncle Bob was always working on cars and was a fun-loving guy. May your memories bring you comfort during this difficult time. Our deepest sympathies to you and your family.
Tim & Sandy Kistka
December 22, 2021
Julie, So very sorry to see your father's passing. Best wishes to you. Nancy
Nancy Gaglione
Friend
December 21, 2021
I am so sad to have read about Mr. Bachan's passing. He was such a nice and happy man.......we will miss him very much. Please advise us of the upcoming Memorial remembrance.
Madonna Priore
December 21, 2021
So sorry for your loss. He was a great friend to my Dad Eddie Welninski
Kevin Welninski
Friend
December 21, 2021
Robert Bachan
Son
December 21, 2021
Here they are. May Bob rest in peace..
Carol Rusinski
December 21, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but so many memories help us cope.. Bob was a great guy..the 3 amigos are together again...
Carol Rusinski
Friend
December 21, 2021
Julie Bachan
Daughter
December 21, 2021
Julie, I am so sorry for your loss. Sending hugs and blessings...
Donald Griebner
Friend
December 21, 2021
Robert Bachan
Son
December 21, 2021
Robert Bachan
Son
December 21, 2021
Robert Bachan
Son
December 21, 2021
All of us are deeply saddened by the passing of our dad, husband, grandpa, we keep all the memories of his life in our hearts
Robert Bachan Jr
Son
December 21, 2021
Uncle Bob,, more my friend than uncle , I will miss you ,,
Tom Bachan
Family
December 20, 2021
Your son is missing you so much, I love you and you will be in my heart forever ❤❤
Robert Bachan
December 20, 2021
