I haven't seen cousin Bobby for at least 40 years now since I now live in Colorado but I have never forgotten him. He was an inspiration to all of us. Everyone admired all those wonderful qualities he had that made him the special person he was. I will always be thankful that I had the opportunity to be one of his relatives. His memories will be cherished forever and Bobby will always be in all of our prayers. As a fellow Vietnam Veteran, Rest In Peace and thank you for your service to our country.

Richard Horwat Family December 23, 2021