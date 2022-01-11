Menu
Robert E. BAUMGARTNER III
BAUMGARTNER - Robert E., Iii
Of New Haven, MI, January 5, 2022. Beloved husband of Kathleen (Zilliox) Baumgartner; dearest father of Chad (Krysta) Radder and step-father of Lynn (Ben) Dodge; loving grandfather of Skye and Serena Radder; son of Marlene and late Robert Baumgartner, Jr.; brother of Steven (Susan) Smith, Jan Kaufmann, Gary (Suzanne) Smith, Diana (David) Miller and Phillip (Karen Powers) Baumgartner; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora, where a Service will be held Friday at 10 AM. Bob was a licensed Ham Radio Operator N2ZTM. Online condolences may be shared at www.howefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Jan
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jan
14
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Marlene and Family so sorry for your loss. Marlene we think of you often sending love and prayers
Dave,Linda Hapeman and family
January 13, 2022
