BAUMGARTNER - Robert E., Iii
Of New Haven, MI, January 5, 2022. Beloved husband of Kathleen (Zilliox) Baumgartner; dearest father of Chad (Krysta) Radder and step-father of Lynn (Ben) Dodge; loving grandfather of Skye and Serena Radder; son of Marlene and late Robert Baumgartner, Jr.; brother of Steven (Susan) Smith, Jan Kaufmann, Gary (Suzanne) Smith, Diana (David) Miller and Phillip (Karen Powers) Baumgartner; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora, where a Service will be held Friday at 10 AM. Bob was a licensed Ham Radio Operator N2ZTM. Online condolences may be shared at www.howefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 11, 2022.