BELFIELD - Robert Of Buffalo, NY, now of Jacksonville, FL died after a long illness on February 26, 2021. He is survived by longtime partner of 37 years Curtis Lee; his children, Laura Schmidtmann (Kurt), Mary Abousaid, Elaine Lojacono, Steven Belfield (Isabel) and Bradley Belfield; he is also survived by grandchildren, Jessica, Bradley, Jonathan, Grace; and his dear brothers. Robert will be remembered by dear friends and colleagues. He was a devoted school teacher in the Buffalo Public Schools and worked at General Motors. He will be well loved and known for his "fun" outlook on life.
On behalf of the members of Western Zone of NYSRTA/RENY, heartfelt sympathy and prayers are sent to the family of Robert. A donation will be made, in honor of your loved one, to the Robert R. DeCormier Memorial Trust Fund.of NYSRTA, which assists retired educators in need. May he rest in peace!"
Western Zone of NYS Retired Teachers' Association
May 10, 2021
I'll never forget how dad spent time with me during my battle with cancer. We had a good time together and he helped me to beat it.
Steven Belfield
March 14, 2021
Bob was a wonderful uncle who was anything but boring. Opinionated and vibrant, he will be greatly missed.
Jocelyn Bell
March 12, 2021
My darling daddy, how heartbroken I am and how much I miss you. I can´t explain in words but my tears do.
( Picture of happier times. Father and daughter pedicure)
Laura Schmidtmann
March 12, 2021
I will miss my dear father very much and will always love him dearly. We were blessed to have him in our lives. Stay in my heart and thoughts dear dad, I will do my best to have you there. Rest in eternal peace.
Bradley Belfield
March 12, 2021
Bob was definitely one of a kind. We enjoyed traveling with him and Curt. He will be missed.
Ron & Marcia Panzarella
March 11, 2021
I was very fortunate to have met Bob over 37 years ago, and to have spent many happy years with him. I will miss him for the rest of my life.