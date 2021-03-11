BELFIELD - Robert

Of Buffalo, NY, now of Jacksonville, FL died after a long illness on February 26, 2021. He is survived by longtime partner of 37 years Curtis Lee; his children, Laura Schmidtmann (Kurt), Mary Abousaid, Elaine Lojacono, Steven Belfield (Isabel) and Bradley Belfield; he is also survived by grandchildren, Jessica, Bradley, Jonathan, Grace; and his dear brothers. Robert will be remembered by dear friends and colleagues. He was a devoted school teacher in the Buffalo Public Schools and worked at General Motors. He will be well loved and known for his "fun" outlook on life.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 11, 2021.