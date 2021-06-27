Menu
Robert M. BINISZKIEWICZ
BINISZKIEWICZ - Robert M.
February 2, 2021, at age 90. Former husband of Esther (Engelhaupt); loving father of Barbara Binis, Susan Collins, Joseph (Myriam), Robert and Janet (Rob Harber) Stanek; devoted grandfather of 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late Steve Biniszkiewicz, Doris Okon, Joanne Freeman and Helena "Bebe" Martin; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Casimir's R.C. Church, 160 Cable St., Buffalo, on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Private entombment took place in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Robert was the former owner of The Walden Insurance Agency and was a member of the PUA - Polish Union of America, PBA - Professional Businessmen of America, Chopin Singing Society, IIA - Independent Insurance Agents and the Adam Mickiewicz Library and Dramatic Circle, Inc. Please share online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Casimir's R.C. Church
160 Cable St, Buffalo, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Barbara and Family, I was so sorry to read of your Father, Robert´s death. I remember him sitting at the breakfast table at your childhood home on Brinkman St. With his white shirt and tie when I would come to your house so your Mother could drive us to Villa on her way to work. You and your parents were always so kind to me and even though, at that time I was a bit afraid of your Father, I will always remember how warm and welcoming your home was.
Karen Kowal Szafran
Friend
July 10, 2021
Robert was a most helpful, bright and kind man. He advised me a great deal when I was President of the Pulaski Association for 32 years. Bob was always constructive and pro active. He will be missed a great deal! Brian Rusk
brian rusk
Friend
June 27, 2021
Condolences.
Patrick Nehin
June 27, 2021
