Dear Barbara and Family, I was so sorry to read of your Father, Robert´s death. I remember him sitting at the breakfast table at your childhood home on Brinkman St. With his white shirt and tie when I would come to your house so your Mother could drive us to Villa on her way to work. You and your parents were always so kind to me and even though, at that time I was a bit afraid of your Father, I will always remember how warm and welcoming your home was.

Karen Kowal Szafran Friend July 10, 2021