BINISZKIEWICZ - Robert M.
February 2, 2021, at age 90. Former husband of Esther (Engelhaupt); loving father of Barbara Binis, Susan Collins, Joseph (Myriam), Robert and Janet (Rob Harber) Stanek; devoted grandfather of 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late Steve Biniszkiewicz, Doris Okon, Joanne Freeman and Helena "Bebe" Martin; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Casimir's R.C. Church, 160 Cable St., Buffalo, on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Private entombment took place in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Robert was the former owner of The Walden Insurance Agency and was a member of the PUA - Polish Union of America, PBA - Professional Businessmen of America, Chopin Singing Society, IIA - Independent Insurance Agents and the Adam Mickiewicz Library and Dramatic Circle, Inc. Please share online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.