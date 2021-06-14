Menu
Robert W. BOECKEL Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St
Snyder, NY
BOECKEL - Robert W., Jr.
Of Amherst, entered into rest on June 12, 2021. Beloved husband of Frances A. (nee Paladino) Boeckel; devoted father of Robert W. (Meghan) Boeckel III and Kathryn (Michael) Cioppi; loving son of the late Robert and Nancy Boeckel; cherished brother of the late John Boeckel (Karen Elardo) and the late William (Patrica) Boeckel; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Tuesday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst on Wednesday morning at 9 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Robert was a member of the Buffalo Launch Club and the Antique & Classic Boat Society. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Jun
16
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Leo the Great Church
885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst , NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Fran, I am so sorry for your lose. Our sympathy goes out to you and your family. Mike
Michael & Lisa DePlato
Friend
June 16, 2021
Fran, So sorry to hear of Bob´s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Lynn
Lynn Hughes
June 16, 2021
We had the pleasure of dealing with Bob as a customer of ours. A true gentleman and a loyal man. It is nice to be able to call a customer a friend. We believed every word when he stated, "I never had a bad day". May your memories keep his spirit alive!
Joseph Sorrentino
June 15, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you and your family
Nancy Amato
June 15, 2021
Thoughtful and generous Bob, always making us laugh, we will miss him!
Mary Beth and Stephen
June 14, 2021
Dear Fran So sorry for your loss We are sure when he entered the pearly gates The first thing he told St Peter was " I never had a Bad Day" May God Rest his soul !
Jack & Karen Reddien
Friend
June 14, 2021
