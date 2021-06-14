BOECKEL - Robert W., Jr.
Of Amherst, entered into rest on June 12, 2021. Beloved husband of Frances A. (nee Paladino) Boeckel; devoted father of Robert W. (Meghan) Boeckel III and Kathryn (Michael) Cioppi; loving son of the late Robert and Nancy Boeckel; cherished brother of the late John Boeckel (Karen Elardo) and the late William (Patrica) Boeckel; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Tuesday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst on Wednesday morning at 9 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Robert was a member of the Buffalo Launch Club and the Antique & Classic Boat Society. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 14, 2021.