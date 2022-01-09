Menu
Robert C. BORCHERT
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
BORCHERT - Robert C.
Of West Seneca, entered into rest on January 2, 2022. Beloved husband of Denise M. (nee Woroniak); devoted father of Diana R. (David) Hills and Carol G. (Mark) Traina; dear dad of Jim (Stephanie) Bowman and Daniel (Amanda) Bowman; cherished grandfather of Jillian, Luke, Anna, Hannah and Christopher; loving son of the late Curtis and Ruth Borchert; fond brother of Mary Lou (David) Boll; also survived by family and friends. No prior visitation. A Memorial Gathering will take place at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
Denise & Family..... Our deepest Sympathy, and keeping You in our thoughts & prayers
Peggy (Wornick) & Bill Smith
Family
January 28, 2022
Dear Denise & family, I am very sorry to hear of Bob's recent passing. Bob was a very dear friend, and I have many happy memories of our many fishing trips to the Thousand Islands together, and lunches with BobB & BobK at Pirate's Haven years ago. Here is a photo of Bob, from one of our trips. He was "Top Rod", as you can see in the photo. My heart goes out to you and your whole family in this time of grief. I am deeply sorry for your loss. RIP Bob. I'm going to miss you. Sincerely, Ray Tucker
Ray Tucker
Friend
January 13, 2022
My condolences to you and your family. Praying for peace and comfort for you all.
LIsa Santos- Trode
School
January 13, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Debbie McCarthy
January 10, 2022
Dear Denise, Jimmy,and Danny. My sincere condolences, and may Our Lord comfort you and give you peace. Bob was a joker and he is continuing to joke with all our heavenly family.
Eileen S. Kranz
January 9, 2022
