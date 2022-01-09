BORCHERT - Robert C.
Of West Seneca, entered into rest on January 2, 2022. Beloved husband of Denise M. (nee Woroniak); devoted father of Diana R. (David) Hills and Carol G. (Mark) Traina; dear dad of Jim (Stephanie) Bowman and Daniel (Amanda) Bowman; cherished grandfather of Jillian, Luke, Anna, Hannah and Christopher; loving son of the late Curtis and Ruth Borchert; fond brother of Mary Lou (David) Boll; also survived by family and friends. No prior visitation. A Memorial Gathering will take place at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.