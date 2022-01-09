Dear Denise & family, I am very sorry to hear of Bob's recent passing. Bob was a very dear friend, and I have many happy memories of our many fishing trips to the Thousand Islands together, and lunches with BobB & BobK at Pirate's Haven years ago. Here is a photo of Bob, from one of our trips. He was "Top Rod", as you can see in the photo. My heart goes out to you and your whole family in this time of grief. I am deeply sorry for your loss. RIP Bob. I'm going to miss you. Sincerely, Ray Tucker

Ray Tucker Friend January 13, 2022