Robert G. BRADLEY
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
BRADLEY - Robert G.
Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest on February 23, 2021. Beloved husband of Vivian J. (nee Maracle) Bradley; devoted father of Scott Maracle, Michele Maracle, Robert (Ashie John) Bradley, Melissa (Pamela) Bradley, and Michael (Rachelle Reuben) Bradley and the late Tracy (Guy) General, the late Monica Maracle and the late William Longboat; survived by several loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; dear brother of Judy (Danny) Montour, William (Brenda) Bradley, James (late Lynn) Bradley and Ken (Sue) Bradley. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. on Saturday from 3-8 PM, where a service will be held at 7 PM. Services at Styres Funeral Home in Ontario and Burial information will be forthcoming.


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Feb
27
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
