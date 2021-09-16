BRAUER - Robert C.

Age 76, of the City of Tonawanda September 12, 2021. Husband of Margaret (nee Rollain) Brauer; father of Penny (David) Holahan, Charles (Becky) Teal, Lisa (Robert) Stachowski and Cheryl (James) Michalowski; brother of Janet Engel and the late Richard (living spouse Suzanne) Brauer; also survived by ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Robert was the lifetime owner of Brauer's Restaurant in Pendleton, NY. A Private Funeral Mass was held in St. Francis of Assisi Chapel, City of Tonawanda. Burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2021.