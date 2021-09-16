BRAUER - Robert C. Age 76, of the City of Tonawanda September 12, 2021. Husband of Margaret (nee Rollain) Brauer; father of Penny (David) Holahan, Charles (Becky) Teal, Lisa (Robert) Stachowski and Cheryl (James) Michalowski; brother of Janet Engel and the late Richard (living spouse Suzanne) Brauer; also survived by ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Robert was the lifetime owner of Brauer's Restaurant in Pendleton, NY. A Private Funeral Mass was held in St. Francis of Assisi Chapel, City of Tonawanda. Burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Bob was my good high school friend. We were both in the Blazers and St. Joseph´s Drum and Bugle corps. Spent countless hours driving back and forth to Batavia! Really good guy and friend. My sincere condolences to family and friends.
Dave Nighswander
September 20, 2021
My heart is broken for Bobby´s family and friends such a wonderful man he will be missed by so many always a cheerful hello for everyone he truly touched so many lives with his kindness and genuine concern for everyone
Shannon leitzan
Friend
September 16, 2021
My condolences to Marge and family. Rest In Peace Bob, you were loved by many and will be missed. I am one of the many.