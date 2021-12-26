Bruss - Robert J.
Of Lake Mary, FL, passed away on December 15, 2021, in Gainesville, FL.
On June 25, 1953, he was born in Buffalo, NY, to John Robert and Idamae Samson Bruss. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nativity Catholic Church in Robert's memory at 3255 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood, FL 32750. Please view full obituary on his Memorial Page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
. (352) 376-7556.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.