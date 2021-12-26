Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert J. BRUSS
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
Bruss - Robert J.
Of Lake Mary, FL, passed away on December 15, 2021, in Gainesville, FL.
On June 25, 1953, he was born in Buffalo, NY, to John Robert and Idamae Samson Bruss. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nativity Catholic Church in Robert's memory at 3255 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood, FL 32750. Please view full obituary on his Memorial Page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com. (352) 376-7556.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.