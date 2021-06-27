Menu
Robert E. BRZYSKI
BRZYSKI - Robert E.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest suddenly on June 23, 2021. Loving son of the late Edward and Charlotte "Lottie" (nee Majka) Brzyski; dear brother of Marcia Brzyski and Shirley Moon; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 3-7 PM, where funeral services will immediately follow. Private interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Share condolences and memories at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Jun
28
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
