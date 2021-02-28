BUCKLAND - Robert L., Jr.
Of Lockport, NY, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2021. Beloved son of Robert L. Buckland Sr. and the late Emily Wlodarski. Father of Nicole Buckland. Brother of Robin Buckland and Cheryl Knop. Uncle to Samantha Fabiniak. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Sunday, February 28th from 4-7PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.) where a prayer service will be held at 7 PM. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required at the funeral home. Occupancy restrictions may delay entry. Leave condolences at SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.