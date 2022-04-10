BUDNIAK - Robert H. April 2, 2022, age 90, of Williamsville, NY, formerly of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Dolores H. (nee Makowska) Budniak; dearest father of James (Katherine) Budniak and Elaine (late George) Berry; dear grandfather of Adam Berry, Elizabeth (R.J.) Killinger and Heather (Steven) Hodgins; loving great-grandfather of five great-grandchildren; son of the late Florence (nee Weishaupl) Graser; predeceased by stepbrothers and sisters; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Private Mass of Christian Burial and Entombment was held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Budniak was a retiree of Niagara Machine and Tool Works and a member of UAW Local 508 Retirees. If desired, memorials may be made to Queen of Martyrs St. Vincent DePaul Society. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.