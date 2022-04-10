Menu
Buffalo News
Robert H. BUDNIAK
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
85 George Urban Blvd.
Cheektowaga, NY
BUDNIAK - Robert H.
April 2, 2022, age 90, of Williamsville, NY, formerly of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Dolores H. (nee Makowska) Budniak; dearest father of James (Katherine) Budniak and Elaine (late George) Berry; dear grandfather of Adam Berry, Elizabeth (R.J.) Killinger and Heather (Steven) Hodgins; loving great-grandfather of five great-grandchildren; son of the late Florence (nee Weishaupl) Graser; predeceased by stepbrothers and sisters; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Private Mass of Christian Burial and Entombment was held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Budniak was a retiree of Niagara Machine and Tool Works and a member of UAW Local 508 Retirees. If desired, memorials may be made to Queen of Martyrs St. Vincent DePaul Society. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
