Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert J. BURCH
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
Burch - Robert
March 19, 2021, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Joan Burch; devoted father of Brian (Virginia) Burch, Kimberly (John) Roncone, Lindsay (Michael) Harlock, Michael Burch, and Brianna (Tommy) Echeverria; loving grandfather of Madison Roncone, Alyse and Gavin Echeverria, and Ava Harlock; caring brother of Richard (Pat) Burch, William (the late Diane Burch) (Charlotte), and the late June (the late Wally) Urbanski; and best friend of Ron (Ann) Schiller. Arrangements in the care of LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 716-674-5776. Online condolences may be offered made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Bob we will miss you "BIG BROTHER ".You were always there for me to talk to and I knew I could come to the house and spend hours with you watching T.V. & just hanging out .We LOVE YOU.
Bill Burch & Charlotte Przystal.
March 22, 2021
Dear Joan, I am sorry about the loss of Robert. I pray for you and your family that God will fill your hearts with His love and peace.
Joe Dispenza
March 22, 2021
RIP Bob John Weigel (Derrick)
John Weigel
March 22, 2021
Our deepest sympathies Joan and family. We are so sorry for your loss.
Bill and Jessica Yates (Fellowship Wesleyan)
March 22, 2021
Mrs. Burch, I am so sorry for your loss. I'm Tommy & Bri Echeveria's aunt ( Mary Lynn Saviola Echeveria's sister). I'm praying your memories and love from your family will help you through this most devastating loss. God's blessings. Peggy (Saviola) Hoffman
Peggy (Saviola) Hoffman
March 22, 2021
I will miss Bob, my "kindred spirit"- his intelligence, his wit and his kindness. Bob could always be counted on to make Ron and I laugh during our many telephone conversations. No longer will Ron´s phone announce "Bob Burch" as it rings. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Anne Schiller
March 21, 2021
Life can really deliver a punch in the gut at times, but this one is really hard to take. Bob was such a wonderful person, I´m going to really miss my buddy. To Joanie and extended family, my thoughts and prayers are with you all during this sad time. With all my love, Ron
Ron
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results