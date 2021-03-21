Burch - Robert
March 19, 2021, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Joan Burch; devoted father of Brian (Virginia) Burch, Kimberly (John) Roncone, Lindsay (Michael) Harlock, Michael Burch, and Brianna (Tommy) Echeverria; loving grandfather of Madison Roncone, Alyse and Gavin Echeverria, and Ava Harlock; caring brother of Richard (Pat) Burch, William (the late Diane Burch) (Charlotte), and the late June (the late Wally) Urbanski; and best friend of Ron (Ann) Schiller. Arrangements in the care of LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 716-674-5776. Online condolences may be offered made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.