GERMANN - Robert C.
October 11, 2020, at the age of 78 after his fight with cancer. Beloved husband of 56 years to Rita (nee Dresser); loving father to Lynda (Dennis) Summers, Robert B., Janice (Ken) Wischman, Judy (Jeff) Banaszak, and John (Connie); dear brother to Marilynn Zimmer; also survived by 14 grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Bob was a Life Member of Forks Hose Co. 2 since 1967, held many offices including Chief, Commissioner, and Department Historian. He headed the 100th Anniversary committee and was a founding member of the Town Firemen Softball League. Bob was born in Buffalo, attended Bishop Timon High School, graduated from ECC, and had a 45 year career managing commercial architectural windows and masonry restoration on numerous construction projects including the Occidental Cube in Niagara Falls and Fountain Plaza in Buffalo. Bob cherished Rita and even with the trials of home Hospice, they were together every day, every hour and every minute; a truer love story has not been told. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:00 AM at St. Philip the Apostle Parish, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga. Please assemble at Church. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required at both funeral home and church. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in memory of Bob to Hospice Buffalo or Roswell Cancer Institute. Leave condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 13, 2020.