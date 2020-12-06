PARMENTIER - Robert C.
Age 95, a lifetime City of Tonawanda resident, passed on November 24, 2020. He was the husband of the late Lois (nee Kuhns) Parmentier; loving father of JoAnn (Jay) Mileham, James (Shirl) Parmentier, and Jack (Suzanne) Parmentier; grandfather of Jeffrey (Beatriz) Mileham, Jason Mileham, Amber Parmentier, Jesse Parmentier, Barbie (Louie) Matroni, Bo (Lindsey) May, and Jonathan Parmentier; great-grandfather of four; son of the late William and Elnora (Kreger) Parmentier; brother of the late William (Eleanor) Parmentier and Ruth (George) Arnts; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Robert was a WWII Navy veteran, he and his brother William both served. Robert served in the South Pacific from 1943-1946. He was a 1943 graduate of Tonawanda High School and a graduate of Buffalo State College. Robert worked as a Tool & Die Maker and a Vocational Ed teacher in the Buffalo School System. Robert was a loving family man of great character. Funeral services will be held privately. Interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. If so desired memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, P.O. Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240. Condolences may be shared at www.FrettholdandHamp.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.