Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert C. VOGEL
VOGEL - Robert C.
September 7, 2020, of East Aurora, NY; dear husband of Sharon (nee Wiegand); loving father of Cheri (Vincent) Lema and the late Rebecca; beloved grandfather of Nicholas, Alexander and Megan; brother of William and the late Michael Vogel; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services are being held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by BUFFALO NIAGARA CREMATION SERVICE, 855-1411. Share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Buffalo Niagara Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.