VOGEL - Robert C.
September 7, 2020, of East Aurora, NY; dear husband of Sharon (nee Wiegand); loving father of Cheri (Vincent) Lema and the late Rebecca; beloved grandfather of Nicholas, Alexander and Megan; brother of William and the late Michael Vogel; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services are being held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by BUFFALO NIAGARA CREMATION SERVICE, 855-1411. Share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2020.