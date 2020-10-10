WIESNER - Robert C.
October 4, 2020. Beloved husband of late Betty Jane Penfold and late Shirley Wiesner; loving father of Thomas (Patricia Titus) and late Gary (late Charmaine); cherished grandfather of Rebecca (Rob) Erfurt, Melissa (Dan) Bedner, Stefanie (Mike) Baird and Stacey (Steve) Pierce; great-grandfather of Kyle, Lila Erfurt, Grace Maggie Bedner and James Baird. Robert grew up in the city of Buffalo. He was a proud World War II veteran where he served in the US Air Force as a radio communicator on B-29 bombing runs in the Pacific war arena. To his end, he truly enjoyed telling detailed "war stories" and his audiences always fully enjoyed them. After the war, he worked for Worthington Corp. as a mechanical engineer for over 40 years. Until recently, he resided for over 70 years in the Town of Tonawanda and was an active member of Good Shepard Lutheran church. Robert was an avid card player and taught his sons and grandchildren how to play various card games. The family has countless memories of fun gatherings playing card games. He loved the famous Buffalo cuisine. After the passing of his second wife, he moved to Montpelier, VA to live with his son and daughter-in-law for the remaining 2 years of his life. He will be buried alongside his first wife, Betty Jane Penfold in Forest Lawn cemetery. Services were held privately by the family. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com
