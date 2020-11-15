ZECK - Robert C.

Of West Seneca, at the age of 78 on November 14, 2020. Husband of Barbara I. (nee Doty) Zeck; father of Leanne M., Jonathan E. (Tina), Robin E. (Ismael) Agosto and David M. (Julie) Zeck; son of the late Robert F. (Helen) Zeck; brother of Ronald E. (Sharon) Zeck; grandfather of Ethan, Finn and Alex Zeck, Liam and Joel Agosto and Richard and Allison Zeck. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Creekside Assembly of God Church, 2625 Tonawanda Creek Rd., Amherst, day and time to be announced. Arrangements by O'CONNELL- MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd.; Lackawanna (823-0124). Mr. Zeck was a U.S. Army Korean Veteran. For online condolences visit www.OCONNELL-MURPHYFUNERAL .com







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.