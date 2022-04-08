Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Robert E. CARLE
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
Visitation
Apr, 10 2022
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel)
CARLE - Robert E.
Of Tonawanda, died unexpectedly on Tuesday at home. Born in Cleveland, OH, Bob was the son of the late Kenneth and Viola Palmer Carle. Beloved husband of 53 to the former Mary Whiteman; devoted father of Brenden (Sara) Carle; cherished grandfather of Ariana and Connor; dear brother of Susan Carle-Williams, Kenneth and Richard Carle; and numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan on Sunday from 2 to 5 PM. Graveside Services will be 1 PM, on Monday at Elmlawn Cemetery, where we will assemble at the Delaware avenue entrance office. Condolences may be shared online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 8, 2022.
Apr
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Blvd.,, NY
Apr
11
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Elmlawn Cemetery
Delaware avenue, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
