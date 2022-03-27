CASS - Robert "Rob"

"The Chancellor", age 43, of East Aurora, NY, passed into eternal rest on March 6th, 2022, after battling a lifelong illness. Born in Los Angeles, CA, Rob was raised in Southern California and Castine, ME where he graduated high school from George Stevens Academy. He then lived in Atlanta, GA and Rochester, NY before spending the bulk of his adult life in the greater Buffalo area. Rob had a passion for reading, computers, machining, dogs, cats, and all things related to science fiction and fantasy. A brilliant, creative, and relentlessly funny person, Rob is remembered by his loved ones as a "friend to all, and a friend of all". He was a very kind and gentle man in every sense with a magnificent, razor sharp wit and a natural curiosity. Rob graduated from the University of Rochester with a Bachelor of Arts in Comparative Religions. He went on to a distinguished career that included serving as an Analyst and Programmer at Strong Memorial Hospital, Director of Special Projects at The Ontario Knife Company, and Assistant Corporate Secretary and Senior Director of Information Technology at the aerospace manufacturer Servotronics, Inc. A lifelong learner, Rob received numerous distinctions throughout his career including a Project Management Professional certification from the Project Management Institute, a Certified Six Sigma Black Belt from the American Society for Quality, was the codesigner of multiple patents, and graduated from the FBI Citizens Academy. Rob was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Glen R. Cass, a professor at the California Institute of Technology, and Jean E. Cass (nee Annis), a realtor and devoted homemaker. He is survived by his widow, Sharyn Cass; his English mastiff, Athena; and his calico cat, Calliope. Rob is also survived by many friends and colleagues who loved him dearly, including but not limited to: Jordan Allen, Andrew Amato, his longtime caregiver, Nate Biehl, and Nate's wife, Juli Kennedy; Cindy Brown, Kevin Carboni, Eric Chuang, Marta Clark, Andrew Darling, Allen Gaeddert, Justin Gingrich, Jack Greeney, Iggy Imbert, Belinda Lam, Suzanne Lo, Arthur and Tami Loveland, Jason Nardell, Tom Nichols-Faber, Deneb Pirrone, Raul and Tina Nunez, Celeste Riexinger, Guy Tinsley, Darren Tishue, and Andrew Yates. A Celebration of Rob's Life will be held in the summer.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.