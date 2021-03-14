CLARK - Robert R.
March 8, 2021, of Elma at age 70. Beloved husband of Marjorie A. (nee Souder) Clark; father of Gary R. and Audrey R. Clark; brother of the late Jean (Ray) Boldt; son of the late Roy R. and Emily R. (nee Hecker) Clark; son-in-law of Eleanor and the late D'Arcy Souder; also survived by many sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday from 1-3 and 6-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd.), where services will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.