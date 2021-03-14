Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert R. CLARK
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street
Elma, NY
CLARK - Robert R.
March 8, 2021, of Elma at age 70. Beloved husband of Marjorie A. (nee Souder) Clark; father of Gary R. and Audrey R. Clark; brother of the late Jean (Ray) Boldt; son of the late Roy R. and Emily R. (nee Hecker) Clark; son-in-law of Eleanor and the late D'Arcy Souder; also survived by many sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday from 1-3 and 6-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd.), where services will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
Mar
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
Mar
16
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
To the entire Clark Family our Condolences and Thoughts are with you during this sad time.
Barry and Pauline Horwitz
March 16, 2021
Marge, Audrey, and Gary. We were saddened to hear of Bob's passing. He fought some pretty hard battles but always came through smiling and overcome...... He was a strong person and had a very loving, and strong family and friends standing by him. May the days in coming, be filled with great memories and love he had for family. He was a true CLARK....He I know will join all the angels that went before him. Hugs to you all. Dan and Dee kerl
Dan and Dolores Clark Kerl
March 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results