Marge, Audrey, and Gary. We were saddened to hear of Bob's passing. He fought some pretty hard battles but always came through smiling and overcome...... He was a strong person and had a very loving, and strong family and friends standing by him. May the days in coming, be filled with great memories and love he had for family. He was a true CLARK....He I know will join all the angels that went before him. Hugs to you all. Dan and Dee kerl

Dan and Dolores Clark Kerl March 13, 2021