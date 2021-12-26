Bobby, I will never forget you or the memories we share. For instance, riding in the bed of your truck on nicks property on Staley when both front wheels broke off... Me and Andy renting the upstairs of the house on Stony for a few months and during that time you taught me how to change my oil, what a mess that was. I hope you're at peace now. Your family is in my thoughts.. Until we meet again xoxo

Mary Dinsmore Friend December 26, 2021