CLICK - Robert W.
December 19, 2021, of Grand Island. Husband of Angela Click. Father of Jagger and Kaylee Click. Stepfather of Natosha, Vincent, Anthony and Alex. Grandfather of Mason, Mikayla, Mya and Theo. Son on Gail (nee Luther) and the late William E. Click. Brother of William J. (Danielle) Click. Grandson of Shirley and the late Bunny Luther, and Dorothy and the late William W. Click; also survived by several nephews and cousins. Memorial Services will be held Tuesday, December 28, at 6 PM, at Bible Fellowship Center, 1136 Baseline Rd., Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
or the SPCA. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.