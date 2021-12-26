Menu
Robert W. CLICK
CLICK - Robert W.
December 19, 2021, of Grand Island. Husband of Angela Click. Father of Jagger and Kaylee Click. Stepfather of Natosha, Vincent, Anthony and Alex. Grandfather of Mason, Mikayla, Mya and Theo. Son on Gail (nee Luther) and the late William E. Click. Brother of William J. (Danielle) Click. Grandson of Shirley and the late Bunny Luther, and Dorothy and the late William W. Click; also survived by several nephews and cousins. Memorial Services will be held Tuesday, December 28, at 6 PM, at Bible Fellowship Center, 1136 Baseline Rd., Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the SPCA. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Bible Fellowship Center
1136 Baseline Rd., Grand Island, NY
God speed Bob...I'll remember the good times we had...
Jeff Anderson
December 28, 2021
RIP! I pray your at peace. Dear God embrace this child of yours. In Jesus name, Amen
Diane
December 27, 2021
I was very sorry to see that Bob had passed away this morning. One of the most friendly guys here at work.
Will Duff
Work
December 27, 2021
Bob, we had some great times my friend. You will be sorely missed. Rest in peace Brother, Melissa and I send our deepest condolences to family.
Charles Cunningham
December 27, 2021
hey! every day you'd ride by and say good morning. always had a smile on your face and ready to work . we had some good times on MSC4 . you'll be missed my friend
Mike Campanella
Work
December 27, 2021
Bobby, I will never forget you or the memories we share. For instance, riding in the bed of your truck on nicks property on Staley when both front wheels broke off... Me and Andy renting the upstairs of the house on Stony for a few months and during that time you taught me how to change my oil, what a mess that was. I hope you're at peace now. Your family is in my thoughts.. Until we meet again xoxo
Mary Dinsmore
Friend
December 26, 2021
Bob was a great guy Hard worker. You We'll be missed Bob
Marc smith
Work
December 26, 2021
