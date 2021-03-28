Menu
Robert D. COOKE
FUNERAL HOME
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY
COOKE - Robert D.
Of Derby, NY, March 21, 2021, at age 74. Dearest father of Robert J. Cooke; son of the late Melvin K. and Audrey M. (Pearson) Cooke; brother of Beth Aland, Laura (late Raymond) Hinton, Jan (William) Feigenbaum, Brian (Juls) Cooke, Doug (Angela) Cooke and the late Richard Cooke; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
Erie County Cremation Service
Sad to hear of your loss. May he RIP.
Donna Owen
March 30, 2021
Bob worked on my house a number of years ago. My memory of him is that he did an excellent job (even in scorching hot weather). He was respectful and efficient with a pleasing personality. My thoughts are with all of you as you deal with your loss of a beloved brother.
Freida Hammett
March 28, 2021
THE COOKE FAMILY, MY DEEPEST SYMPATHIES ON THE PASSING OF BOB. HE WAS AN OLD FRIEND FROM HIGH SCHOOL. REST WELL BOB.
KEN THOMAS
March 28, 2021
