COOKE - Robert D.
Of Derby, NY, March 21, 2021, at age 74. Dearest father of Robert J. Cooke; son of the late Melvin K. and Audrey M. (Pearson) Cooke; brother of Beth Aland, Laura (late Raymond) Hinton, Jan (William) Feigenbaum, Brian (Juls) Cooke, Doug (Angela) Cooke and the late Richard Cooke; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.