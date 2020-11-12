Menu
Robert D. "Bots" CHMIELEWSKI
1952 - 2020
BORN
January 22, 1952
DIED
November 11, 2020
CHMIELEWSKI - Robert D. "Bots"
November 11, 2020, beloved husband of Cynthia (nee Eastman); devoted father of Robert J. (Susan) Chmielewski and Robin (Albert James) Stolt; loving grandfather of Jack and Lucas; dearest brother of David (Joanne) Chmielewski; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church (2158 Clinton Street) Saturday at 9 AM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required, as per current regulations. Please share your online condolences at www.Pietszak.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY 14206
Nov
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY 14206
Nov
14
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
Our Lady of Czestochowa Church
2158 Clinton Street
Funeral services provided by:
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
