CHMIELEWSKI - Robert D. "Bots"
November 11, 2020, beloved husband of Cynthia (nee Eastman); devoted father of Robert J. (Susan) Chmielewski and Robin (Albert James) Stolt; loving grandfather of Jack and Lucas; dearest brother of David (Joanne) Chmielewski; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church (2158 Clinton Street) Saturday at 9 AM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required, as per current regulations. Please share your online condolences at www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 12, 2020.