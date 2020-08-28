Menu
Robert D. GLASER
1943 - 2020
BORN
February 13, 1943
DIED
August 13, 2020
GLASER - Robert D.
Of Newfane, NY. Entered into rest on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He is the son of the late Hyman and Wanda Glaser. Bob served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from Delphi/GM as a skilled tradesman. After retirement he continued to work, helping students at Orleans Niagara BOCES in Sanborn. He especially enjoyed watching students succeed in the SKILLS competitions. Bob could often be found at classic car or train shows, he loved working outdoors and bicycling. He is survived by his beloved Elizabeth (Betty) Glaser; their children, Wendy (Trueman) Hoffmeister, Kathy (Robert) Bailey and Bonnie Glaser; cherished grandfather of Emily and Kenneth Hoffmeister, Brittany (Adam) Wales and Jeremy Bailey; much loved great-grandfather of Sydney Wales; brother of the late Carol Wagner and Gary Glaser. In lieu of flowers, please donate to SkillsUsa.org>Get Involved. Please visit Rutland-Corwin Funeral Home, Inc., to send the family a condolence. Private services will be held.


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Rutland-Corwin Funeral Home, Inc. - Newfane
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Grandpa, you are missed so much! Sydney and I already miss our video chats with you.
Brittany Wales
Grandchild
August 27, 2020
Bonnie , Condolences to you and your family at this difficult time.
Tim and Kathy Callaghan
August 27, 2020
He was a great man in many ways. RIP
Bill and Barb Reabold
Friend
August 27, 2020