GLASER - Robert D.
Of Newfane, NY. Entered into rest on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He is the son of the late Hyman and Wanda Glaser. Bob served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from Delphi/GM as a skilled tradesman. After retirement he continued to work, helping students at Orleans Niagara BOCES in Sanborn. He especially enjoyed watching students succeed in the SKILLS competitions. Bob could often be found at classic car or train shows, he loved working outdoors and bicycling. He is survived by his beloved Elizabeth (Betty) Glaser; their children, Wendy (Trueman) Hoffmeister, Kathy (Robert) Bailey and Bonnie Glaser; cherished grandfather of Emily and Kenneth Hoffmeister, Brittany (Adam) Wales and Jeremy Bailey; much loved great-grandfather of Sydney Wales; brother of the late Carol Wagner and Gary Glaser. In lieu of flowers, please donate to SkillsUsa.org
Private services will be held.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 28, 2020.