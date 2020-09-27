HOLLER - Robert D.

Of Diamondhead, MS, passed away on September 9, 2020. He was born in Tonawanda, NY, to Robert B. and Helen (Hayes) Holler on November 17th, 1932. He was a teacher and coach in the City of Tonawanda, past President of Kiwainis Club and many other active roles in the community. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, of 56 years, Florine (Pachla); his wife, Dolores (Lander); a son, Mark and brother, Donald (Nancy) Holler; he is survived by his daughter, Debbie Holler; and son, Robert Holler, of Kiln, MS; and daughter, Sandra (Daniel) Poeller, of Tonawanda, NY; grandchildren, Amber (Mick) Reid, Cw3 Michael (Sarah) Canaski, Jennifer (Clay) Hoda, CJ Slocum, Rebecca (Mike Stelter) Slocum and E4 Kyle Willems; eleven great-grandchildren; loving brother, Jay Holler; and sister, Helen Mullaney.





