Age 79 of the City of Tonawanda, November 21, 2020. Beloved husband of 34 years to Marlene A. (nee Golibersuch) Weiss; loving father of Donald (Tracy) and Jim (Valerie) Weiss, Deborah (Steve) Benkovich and Diana (Erich) Stegich; loving grandfather of Lauren, Hannah (Aaron), Zach, Brandon, Danny, Michael, Abby and Rachel; son of the late Charles and Anna (nee Finlayson) Weiss; dear brother of Jack (late Irene) Weiss and the late Charles Weiss, Olive (late Robert) Kohles and Dale Weiss; brother-in-law of Shirley (late Charles) and Nancy (late Dale) Weiss and Paul (Joyce) Golibersuch; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bob was a life-long resident of Tonawanda. He was a member of Gastown Sportsmen Club, Inner Harbor Yacht Club, Street Rod Assn. and Squires' Geezers. He was an avid car buff and built his own XXXII Ford Roadster. He enjoyed boating and had many excursions with Marlene on his boat, traveling the Erie Canal to New York City, going to the Thousand Islands, Montreal, Toronto, Trent Severn and the Finger Lakes. He loved hosting outings with his family, cruising the Niagara River and the Erie Canal. Bob was a 1958 graduate of Tonawanda High School and was the first member of his family to attend college; attending night school while working full time. He graduated Cum Laude with both Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Business Administration from SUNY Buffalo. Bob began his career at Buffalo Savings Bank, where he rose to Manager in charge of Internal Audit and served as President of the Niagara Frontier Chapter of the International Institute of Internal Auditors. After the bank was acquired by Goldome, Bob was responsible for implementing and managing Goldome's proprietary Paint-of-Banking and ATM Operations. In 1982 he joined Datek-InstaCard, where he was responsible for all ATM, Point-of-Banking and Point-of-Sale operations, as well as Merchant and Financial Institution relations. He was responsible for the implementation and installation of Datek-InstaCard's first shared ATM's as well as development of a centralized operating structure to provide shared ATM's in an off-site environment. Bob joined NYCE Corporation when the company acquired Instabank in 1989. Over the years, Bob and his teams supported many NYCE initiatives, including the acquisitions of Cashier, Yankee24 and Magic Line. Bob, as Vice President of Services Operations, managed many departments including Amherst Administration, Network Settlement, Reconciliation, the ATM Help Desk, Remote Banking and Implementations. He led the Amherst Team through numerous achievements. Bob's legacy has continued throughout the Company and especially in the Amherst Office where he was a mentor to so many employees. His professionalism, knowledge and gentle guidance helped shape the Company NYCE is today. After retirement, Bob and his beloved wife Marlene enjoyed many adventures with family and friends and never stopped making each other laugh. A private interment service in Mt. Olivet Cemetery will be with Bob's immediate family. A Memorial Service with Bob's family and friends will be held at a later date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Bob may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.