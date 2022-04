DIETRICH - Robert W.Of Tonawanda Township, April 6, 2022. Retired Electrical Engineer for Bell Aero Space/Textron Corp.; son of the late William A. and Mildred Schrem Dietrich; brother of the late Carol F. Stim; brother-in-law of the late Charles J. Stim; beloved uncle of Joanne M. (Barry) Rickman, Mary Louise (James "J.C.") Cantrell, and the late Kathleen P. Herndon; great-uncle of Daniel Rickman, Catherine Cantrell, and James Cantrell. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Tuesday (April 19th) 3-6 PM. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Christopher's R.C. Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Near Ellicott Creek Rd., Tonawanda, Wednesday (April 20th) at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial Contributions to St. Christopher's Church outreach program are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com