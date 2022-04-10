Menu
Robert W. DEITRICH
Of Tonawanda Township, April 6, 2022. Retired Electrical Engineer for Bell Aero Space/Textron Corp.; son of the late William A. and Mildred Schrem Dietrich; brother of the late Carol F. Stim; brother-in-law of the late Charles J. Stim; beloved uncle of Joanne M. (Barry) Rickman, Mary Louise (James "J.C.") Cantrell, and the late Kathleen P. Herndon; great-uncle of Daniel Rickman, Catherine Cantrell, and James Cantrell. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Tuesday (April 19th) 3-6 PM. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Christopher's R.C. Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Near Ellicott Creek Rd., Tonawanda, Wednesday (April 20th) at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial Contributions to St. Christopher's Church outreach program are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 17, 2022.
