Robert I. DELANEY
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
DELANEY - Robert I.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 2, 2021. Beloved husband to his bride of 66 years, Marian (nee Papero) Delaney; devoted dad of Cheryl Golda, JoAnn (Kurt) Greiner, and Robert (Amy) Delaney; cherished Grandpa of Brad (Tina) Golda, Bethany (Doug) Harlach, Caitlin (Michael) Jantzi, Erik Greiner, Tyler Delaney, and Colin Delaney; great-Papa of Olivia, Noah, Ava, Harper, and Jack. Brother of the late James (late Estelle) Delaney; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 2-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Oct
5
Funeral service
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathy. Sending all our love. We enjoyed getting to meet Bob and laughing with him.
The Garvey's
Friend
October 6, 2021
We never did get to enjoy those good seats at a Bison's game. But not to worry, you have the best seat in the house now. To quote a very lucky man " I couldn't get through all this without my family." Bob Delaney.
James Lyons
October 5, 2021
