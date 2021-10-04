DELANEY - Robert I.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 2, 2021. Beloved husband to his bride of 66 years, Marian (nee Papero) Delaney; devoted dad of Cheryl Golda, JoAnn (Kurt) Greiner, and Robert (Amy) Delaney; cherished Grandpa of Brad (Tina) Golda, Bethany (Doug) Harlach, Caitlin (Michael) Jantzi, Erik Greiner, Tyler Delaney, and Colin Delaney; great-Papa of Olivia, Noah, Ava, Harper, and Jack. Brother of the late James (late Estelle) Delaney; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 2-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow.
Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2021.