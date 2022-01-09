DOLE - Robert L.
Age 81; January 6, 2022. Beloved husband of 53 years to Carolyn Ponkow Dole; dear father of Jennifer Dole Waffner (Eric); loving Papa of Eleen and Madeline Waffner; brother of Donald (late Shirley) Dole and the late Marie (late Donald) Wenke, late Lawrence (late Margaret) Dole; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life will be offered at the UB Newman Center, 495 Skinnersville Rd., Amherst at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Robert's name may be made to Parkinson Foundation, WNY Chapter 2805 Wehrle Dr., Suite 12, Williamsville, NY 14221 (www.parkinson.org
), or the Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers PO Box 302, Maryknoll, NY 10545-0302 (https://maryknollsociety.org/
). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at DenglerRobertsPernaWilliamsville.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.