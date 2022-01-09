Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert L. DOLE
FUNERAL HOME
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY
DOLE - Robert L.
Age 81; January 6, 2022. Beloved husband of 53 years to Carolyn Ponkow Dole; dear father of Jennifer Dole Waffner (Eric); loving Papa of Eleen and Madeline Waffner; brother of Donald (late Shirley) Dole and the late Marie (late Donald) Wenke, late Lawrence (late Margaret) Dole; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life will be offered at the UB Newman Center, 495 Skinnersville Rd., Amherst at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Robert's name may be made to Parkinson Foundation, WNY Chapter 2805 Wehrle Dr., Suite 12, Williamsville, NY 14221 (www.parkinson.org), or the Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers PO Box 302, Maryknoll, NY 10545-0302 (https://maryknollsociety.org/). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at DenglerRobertsPernaWilliamsville.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Carolyn and Jennifer, I was so greatly saddened to her about the loss of such a wonderful man and good friend. He rises to heaven as one of the greatest people that God has given to the world for so many years. Knowing him has made me and everyone else who knew him a better person. Rest in peace, Bob, and know how very much you will be missed. Sue
Sue Conners
January 10, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results