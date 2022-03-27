DOLE - Robert L.
Age 81, January 6, 2022. Beloved husband of 53 years to Carolyn Ponkow Dole; dear father of Jennifer Dole Waffner (Eric); loving Papa of Eleen and Madeline Waffner; brother of Donald (late Shirley) Dole and the late Marie (late Donald) Wenke, late Lawrence (late Margaret) Dole; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life will be offered at the UB Newman Center, 495 Skinnersville Rd., April 2nd, 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Robert's name may be made to Parkinson Foundation, WNY Chapter, 2805 Wehrle Dr., Suite 12, Williamsville, NY 14221 /www.parkinson.org or the Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, P.O. Box 302, Maryknoll, NY 10545 /https://maryknollsociety.org/. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.DenglerRobertsPernaWilliamsville.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.