DRUZBIK - Robert T. January 8, 2022. Predeceased by brothers, Norman (late Lucille) and Harry Druzbik; survived by his nephew, Mark (Colleen). Visitation Thursday 3-7 PM at John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc, 3450 South Park Ave. Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Angels Church at the corner of Electric Ave. and Warsaw St., Lackawanna, Friday at 10 AM. Arrangements by PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
corner of Electric Ave. and Warsaw St., Lackawanna, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
We enjoyed Bobby"s company at breakfast many Sundays after Mass at Queen of Angels. He was a great guy!
Pat and Marian Roche
Friend
January 9, 2022
January 9, 2022
See attached photos of Bob from a breakfast visit as well as the Air Show on the Buffalo waterfront
Cynthia & Jim May
Family
January 9, 2022
We are very sad to hear of Bob´s passing. Since we are now living in Florida we are sorry to say that we cannot get back to WNY again this month. We tried to maintain contact with Bob by sending him a Christmas card and phone contact while at Autumnview. We are glad that we got to see him this past summer for breakfast at Alton´s before we moved. May Bob Rest In Peace