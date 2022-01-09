We are very sad to hear of Bob´s passing. Since we are now living in Florida we are sorry to say that we cannot get back to WNY again this month. We tried to maintain contact with Bob by sending him a Christmas card and phone contact while at Autumnview. We are glad that we got to see him this past summer for breakfast at Alton´s before we moved. May Bob Rest In Peace

Cynthia & Jim May Family January 9, 2022