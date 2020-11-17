BIALKOWSKI - Robert E.
Passed away suddenly on November 12, 2020. Beloved son of Dennis and Donna (Rolls) Bialkowski; loving brother of Rachel Bialkowski, Dennis (Michelle) Bialkowski, Erin (Matt) Cole, Jessica (David) Bartkowiak, Amanda, Samuel, Sara and the late Abbey Bailkowski; dear grandson of Robert and Margaret (Sercu) Rolls and the late Edward and Harriet (Dunbar) Bialkowski; nephew of Barbara Rolls, Robert Rolls and Richard (Christina) Rolls and the late Edward (Agnes) Bialkowski, late Thomas (Marcia) Bialkowski and the late Carole (late Kenneth) Brundage; also survived by seven nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call on Thursday from 3-7 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at St. John Vianney Church at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 17, 2020.