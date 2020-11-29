Menu
Robert E. BROKER
BROKER - Robert E.
November 24, 2020, age 78. Beloved father of Lory Karek, Robert Scot Broker and the late Lynda (Raymond) Szczesniak; loving grandfather of Trevor and Connor Karek; dearest companion of Carol Smith. Funeral Services to be held privately. Robert was a United States Navy Veteran and retired from the NYS Department of Corrections. Arrangements by Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Robert's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
