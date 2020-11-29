BROKER - Robert E.
November 24, 2020, age 78. Beloved father of Lory Karek, Robert Scot Broker and the late Lynda (Raymond) Szczesniak; loving grandfather of Trevor and Connor Karek; dearest companion of Carol Smith. Funeral Services to be held privately. Robert was a United States Navy Veteran and retired from the NYS Department of Corrections. Arrangements by Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Robert's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.