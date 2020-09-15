HEINeMAN - Robert E.
Of Newfane, NY, died September 9, 2020, at his home after a brief illness. Predeceased by his wife of 30 years, Helen "Punkie" Heineman; father of David (Julie) Heineman, Carole (Bill) Leonardo and Eric Heineman; brother of Kathleen Heineman; along with five grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Robert was born in Buffalo in 1933. He graduated from UB in 1957. He worked at Dunlop Tire for 40 years as an accountant in various positions. He and his wife were volunteers at Rosewell Park. They were very active at St. Andrews Church. They both enjoyed camping and grew a large vegetable garden, canning what they grew. Robert also enjoyed working outside in his yard, bowling and deer hunting. Family and friends may call at the RUTLAND-CORWIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2670 Main St. Newfane, NY on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 4-8 PM. A funeral service will be held at St. Andrews Episcopal Church (outside) on Saturday September 19, 2020, at 11 AM. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery. Please visit www.rutlandcorwin.com
to send the family a condolence.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2020.