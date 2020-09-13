Kester - Robert E.
77, of Middleport, N.Y. passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 5, 2020 to be with his wife Gail to celebrate their 44th anniversary. He was born February 23, 1943 in Buffalo, NY to the late Robert and Loretta Kester. Robert has been a member of the Middleport United Methodist Church since he moved to Middleport in 1977. Robert joined the Middleport Fire Department on July 10, 1978. He served as the fire department's chaplain and fire police. Robert was predeceased by his wife Gail Kester in May 2020. He is survived by his children Jennifer (Michael) Braun of Sarasota FL, R. Sean (Paula) Kester of Sarasota FL, Robin (Tom) Greg of Doylestown PA, step children Charlene (Kenny) Heschke of Gasport NY and Yvonne (Christopher) Lane of Lockport NY; grandchildren Jacqueline Braun, Corey (Alicia) Martin, Adam Braun, Andrea (Tina) Braun, Julia Braun, Olivia Kester, Solenne Greg, Seth Lane and Roman Greg; a sister, Suzanne Kester, a brother, Paul (Lori) Kester, a niece Kaitlyn (Vince) Cherry, a nephew Jeffrey (Kristina) Kester, a sister in law, Jean Vandenberghe (Barbara Branski). He is also survived by several cousins and many friends in the community, fire department and church family. A private interment will be held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life for Bob and Gail will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's name may be made to the Middleport United Methodist Church or Middleport Fire Department. Robert's arrangements have been entrusted to the Bates, Wallace & Heath Funeral Home Middleport, NY. To share a special memory of Robert, please visit www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.