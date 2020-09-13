Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert E. KESTER
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Kester - Robert E.
77, of Middleport, N.Y. passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 5, 2020 to be with his wife Gail to celebrate their 44th anniversary. He was born February 23, 1943 in Buffalo, NY to the late Robert and Loretta Kester. Robert has been a member of the Middleport United Methodist Church since he moved to Middleport in 1977. Robert joined the Middleport Fire Department on July 10, 1978. He served as the fire department's chaplain and fire police. Robert was predeceased by his wife Gail Kester in May 2020. He is survived by his children Jennifer (Michael) Braun of Sarasota FL, R. Sean (Paula) Kester of Sarasota FL, Robin (Tom) Greg of Doylestown PA, step children Charlene (Kenny) Heschke of Gasport NY and Yvonne (Christopher) Lane of Lockport NY; grandchildren Jacqueline Braun, Corey (Alicia) Martin, Adam Braun, Andrea (Tina) Braun, Julia Braun, Olivia Kester, Solenne Greg, Seth Lane and Roman Greg; a sister, Suzanne Kester, a brother, Paul (Lori) Kester, a niece Kaitlyn (Vince) Cherry, a nephew Jeffrey (Kristina) Kester, a sister in law, Jean Vandenberghe (Barbara Branski). He is also survived by several cousins and many friends in the community, fire department and church family. A private interment will be held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life for Bob and Gail will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's name may be made to the Middleport United Methodist Church or Middleport Fire Department. Robert's arrangements have been entrusted to the Bates, Wallace & Heath Funeral Home Middleport, NY. To share a special memory of Robert, please visit www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bates, Wallace & Heath Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.