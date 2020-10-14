Little - Robert E. "Bob"
Of West Seneca, NY, on October 10, 2020. Devoted husband of Laura (nee Nowicki) Little; beloved father of Lauretta (Erik) Szynkowski and Robert E. (Stephanie) Little II; loving grandfather of Jack William Szynkowski; dear brother of Shirley (Larry) Chupka, Gary (Linda) Little, Terry (Nadine) Little, Diane (Lenny) Koziel, and late Harry (Virginia) Little and late Dave Little; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Bob was an active member of Variety the Children's Charity of Buffalo, and Sons of the American Legion Post 735, and was an active parent leader of Boy Scout Troop 545. Friends will be received Friday 2-7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224, (716) 674-5776. A funeral Service will follow Saturday at 10 AM at Windom Church, 3766 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park. In keeping with the health and safety of family and friends, please wear a mask and maintain social distance at all times. Capacity restrictions may delay entry. Donations may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be shared at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 14, 2020.