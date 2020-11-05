Mamon - Robert E.
November 3, 2020 of Elma, NY. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Monnin); dearest father of Robert (Shirley), David (Jackie), Paul (Dawn) Philip (Amanda) and the late Anthony and James Mamon; cherished grandfather of Alexxis, Nepetta, James, Shelby, Riley and Lavender; brother of Carol (Homer) Wilde, Daniel (Barbara) Mamon, Paul (Shannon) Mamon, Catherine (Ken Gruszkiewicz) Wright, Michael Mamon, Sheila Mamon, Becky (Scott) Steger, Theresa (Aaron) Foster, John (Gabrielle) Mamon and the late Maryann (late Michael) Kozakiewicz; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 3-7 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10 AM at St. Vincent DePaul, Springbrook. Please assemble at the church. Interment will follow at St. Matthew's Cemetery. Bob was the President of Local 17B. Condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 5, 2020.