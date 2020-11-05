Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert E. MAMON
Mamon - Robert E.
November 3, 2020 of Elma, NY. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Monnin); dearest father of Robert (Shirley), David (Jackie), Paul (Dawn) Philip (Amanda) and the late Anthony and James Mamon; cherished grandfather of Alexxis, Nepetta, James, Shelby, Riley and Lavender; brother of Carol (Homer) Wilde, Daniel (Barbara) Mamon, Paul (Shannon) Mamon, Catherine (Ken Gruszkiewicz) Wright, Michael Mamon, Sheila Mamon, Becky (Scott) Steger, Theresa (Aaron) Foster, John (Gabrielle) Mamon and the late Maryann (late Michael) Kozakiewicz; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 3-7 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10 AM at St. Vincent DePaul, Springbrook. Please assemble at the church. Interment will follow at St. Matthew's Cemetery. Bob was the President of Local 17B. Condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.