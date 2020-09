MENTH - Robert E.August 29, 2020, of Williamsville, NY. Husband of the late Joyce J. (nee Hummel); son of the late Edwin and Lydia (Ehlert) Menth; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. No prior visitation. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Interment in Acacia Park Cemetery. Condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com