PRIGG - Robert E.
Entered into eternal rest on August 26, 2020, under hospice care in Florence, SC at the age of 91. Born August 6, 1929 in Salamanca, NY, the son of the late Harold and Mary (nee Rostas) Prigg. Bob graduated from Salamanca High School, New York State Applied Arts and Science and Tri State University with a BA in Engineering. He served in the US Army from 1951-1954 during the Korean Conflict. Beloved husband of the late Terese B. (nee Pesany) Prigg; loving father of Michael Prigg and Dr. Krista (J. Scott) Kozacki both of Florence, SC; cherished grandfather of Brittany, Brianna, Jacqueline, Stefan, Jacob and Emily; caring brother of the late Kenneth (Ellen) and the late Thomas Prigg; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Robert's memory to McLeod Hospice, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502 or memorial donations to Saint Ann's Parish, 113 Kemp Street, Florence, SC 29506. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.