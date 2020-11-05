Richardson - Robert E., Sr.
Of Hamburg, NY, November 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Riederer) Richardson; loving father of Robert Jr. (Pamela), Michael (Ann), and the late Teresa Richardson; cherished grandpa of Christopher, Holly, Melinda, Shawn, and Renee (Zachary) Browning and adored great-grandpa of McKenna; dearest brother of the late Cynthia (Gene) Fox and the late Roxane Woodworth. The family will be present on Saturday from 2-5 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd.), where a Memorial Service and Military Honors will follow at 5 PM. Bob was an Army veteran, avid hunter and outdoorsman, charter member of the Lake Shore Exempt Sportsmens Club, and former member of the Lake View Vol. Fire Co. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bob's name to either the Lake View Vol. Fire Co., or the Lake Shore Vol. Fire Co. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 5, 2020.