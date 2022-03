EMERLING - Robert J. "Bones"Age 67, of Delevan, NY, passed away on February 27, 2021. Friends may call Saturday, March 6, 2021, from 10 AM-2 PM, at the SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville, where a Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM. Memorials may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation, 59 Front St., Binghamton, NY 13905. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com