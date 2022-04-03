EVERETT - Robert J. Sr.Of Buffalo, entered into rest on March 31, 2022. Devoted father of Robert Everett, Jr. and Christopher Everett; cherished grandfather of Aidan, Justin and Ethan; loving son of the late Harry and Dorothy Everett; dear brother of Buddy, Shelly and Tracy. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-6 PM. A Funeral Service will follow. Online condolences may be offered at