DAUER - Robert F.
Passed away November 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Loraine (McCracken); dear father of Robert J. (Leslie), Mary (Jim) Christie, James (Gerri), Anna(Paul) Wirth, Kathryn (Brian) Black and the late Elizabeth (Richard) Flett; loving grandfather and great grandfather of 47; son of the late Joseph and Anna Clare (McCann) Dauer; brother of the late Marion, Rita (Tom) Whalen, Teresa (Bob) Anthony and Joseph (Rose) Dauer. Friends and family may call Friday, from 4- 8 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., (Southtowns Chapel) 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Victory "OLV" Basilica this Saturday at 10:30 AM (please assemble at the Basilica). In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the OLV Restoration Fund, https://www.olvcharities.org/memorial-gifts
. At age 17, Bob answered the call to service entering the US Navy as a submariner in the Pacific Theater during WWII. He later graduated from St. Bonaventure University, in 1952. Along with a successful career as a Printing Industry Executive, Bob served our community as Chairman of both the West Seneca and Erie and Niagara Regional Planning Board(s). During his retirement years he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was also a member of the Comfort My People Ministry, St. Vincent DePaul Society at Queen of Heaven and was a volunteer at Roswell Park and local soup kitchens. Please share condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.