Pohlman - Robert F.
Of Hamburg, NY, on August 26, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Grace Elizabeth Pohlman (nee Rittman); Cherished father of Lynn and Janice Pohlman; loving grandfather of late Timothy Boehringer; brother of Mary Jane Dean and late brothers John, Daniel, and James Pohlman; also survived by nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends will be received Sunday, August 30 4-7PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. Hamburg, NY 14075 (716-627-2919), where a service will be held Monday at 11:00. In keeping with the health and safety of the family and guests, please wear a mask and maintain social distance. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Town of Hamburg Lions Club or St. John's Lutheran Church Orchard Park. Condolences and streaming of the services to attend remotely online at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.