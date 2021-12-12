Menu
Robert Francis FAHEY
FAHEY - Robert Francis
December 5, 2021, at the age of 93. Devoted husband of the late Marianne C. (nee Comerford) Fahey; dear father of Carrie A. Fahey, Joanne F. (Bobby) Anderson, Robert F. (Maureen) Fahey, Jr. and the late Ellen M. Fahey; loving grandfather of Courtney (Robert) Duarte, Elissa Walker, Timothy (Megan) Walker, Jr., Robert (Katie) Fahey III, Kara (Ryan) Danison, Daniel (Gina) Fahey, and Joseph (Ann) Fahey; also survived by 11 great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late Daniel Fahey, MD; also survived by many nieces, nephews, dear family and friends. Due to the pandemic, there will be no prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, December 14th at 11 AM at St. Joseph University Parish, 3269 Main Street, Buffalo, NY. (Please assemble at church). Masks and social distancing required. If so desired, donations can be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph University Parish
3269 Main Street, Buffalo, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bob Jr. The First and all Fahey family. Continued prayers from Christ The King men's prayer group. May our trust in God always bring peace under all circumstances. Amen
Paul Wasik
December 13, 2021
Our condolences to the entire Fahey family. Timmy, Courtney & Elissa, we send our love as you say goodbye to your beloved Pa. Uncle D. & Aunt C.
Cynthia Hertz
December 13, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. May you remember the joyous times you shared together.
Teresa Labuszewski
December 13, 2021
To Robert, Jr. and the rest of your family. My sincere condolences on your lost. I´ll keep him in my prayers.
Rosendo Intengan
Friend
December 12, 2021
Please accept our deepest sympathy in the loss of your father and grandfather. You will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Marilyn and Bob Walker
December 12, 2021
