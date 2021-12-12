FAHEY - Robert Francis
December 5, 2021, at the age of 93. Devoted husband of the late Marianne C. (nee Comerford) Fahey; dear father of Carrie A. Fahey, Joanne F. (Bobby) Anderson, Robert F. (Maureen) Fahey, Jr. and the late Ellen M. Fahey; loving grandfather of Courtney (Robert) Duarte, Elissa Walker, Timothy (Megan) Walker, Jr., Robert (Katie) Fahey III, Kara (Ryan) Danison, Daniel (Gina) Fahey, and Joseph (Ann) Fahey; also survived by 11 great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late Daniel Fahey, MD; also survived by many nieces, nephews, dear family and friends. Due to the pandemic, there will be no prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, December 14th at 11 AM at St. Joseph University Parish, 3269 Main Street, Buffalo, NY. (Please assemble at church). Masks and social distancing required. If so desired, donations can be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.