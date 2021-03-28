FARMER - Robert T. "Bob"
Of Lancaster, NY March 23, 2021. Beloved son of the late Donald G. and the late Mary Jane (Weichmann); dearest brother of Donald J. Farmer; also survived by cousins and many friends. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY, on Monday from 5-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii RC Church, Lancaster, Tuesday morning at 10 AM (Please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.