Robert T. "Bob" FARMER
FARMER - Robert T. "Bob"
Of Lancaster, NY March 23, 2021. Beloved son of the late Donald G. and the late Mary Jane (Weichmann); dearest brother of Donald J. Farmer; also survived by cousins and many friends. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY, on Monday from 5-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii RC Church, Lancaster, Tuesday morning at 10 AM (Please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Mar
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Pompeii RC Church
Lancaster, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so very sorry to hear of Bobs passing. We are sending much love and many prayers.
Lattuca Family
March 29, 2021
Rest In Peace my old friend.
Michael Karalunas
March 28, 2021
