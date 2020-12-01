SALTSMAN - Robert Frank

Age 92, passed Tuesday, November 17 in Colorado Springs, Colorado after a long life and short hospitalization for Covid-19. He was born in Alliance, Ohio on September 11, 1928 to parents Edward and Mabel (Shepherd) Saltsman. He is predeceased by his two brothers, Richard and Edward Jr. as well as sisters Jean Martin and Ruth Crouse. All remained in northeast Ohio, they called him "Bud". He graduated from Carrollton High School in 1946, soon after enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served in Korea pre-war. Upon return, he earned a literature degree from Youngstown University. It was in Youngstown that he met his wife-to-be, Robina "Ruby" Wilson. They married on January 16, 1954 and settled in Buffalo, N.Y. where they raised three daughters. Ruby passed in 2010 in Littleton, Colorado, their home after retirement. His working and family years were spent primarily around Buffalo where "Bob" served as a Personnel Administrator for Erie County. He is survived by all daughters Barbara McGregor, Susan Girschick and Sandra Merrill, earlier of Amherst. Their children will remember their "Popeye." They are, by age, Lindsay Soares, Aaron Anderson, Courtney and Taylor McGregor and Emily Girschick; great-grandchildren include Grace and Emilia Soares. Cremation was chosen. A later memorial service will be provided by Horan and McConaty of Centennial, Colorado. Prayers and remembrances are appreciated. No gifts or donations at this time, please.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 1, 2020.