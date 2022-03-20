FRAZIER - Robert Alfred

Age 86, of Tonawanda, NY, passed away March 12, 2022, at McCauley Residence, after a long illness. Born in Tonawanda, NY on January 13, 1936, he was the son of Frank and Doris May (Thomas). He was married in Tonawanda on February 17, 1956 to Jeannie Marie Todd, who predeceased him on October 24, 2021. They were married for 65 years. Bob was employed for the Mill Hurst Construction Company for over 40 years, as a heavy equipment operator. In his retirement, he enjoyed playing golf with his friends. He was a Buffalo Bills and New York Yankee fan. He is survived by three children, Doreen (Daniel) Kubiak, Timothy (Laura) Frazier and Deborah (Charles) Nail; four grandchildren, Ryan (Meghan) Kubiak, Colin (Mia) Kubiak, Sarah (Jamie) Moore and Emily Frazier (John Flanagan); three great-grandchildren, Conor and Morgan Kubiak, Myckenzeigh Frazier, and several nieces and nephews. A private family Memorial Service will be arranged at a future date at Elmlawn Cemetery.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.